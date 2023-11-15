Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,650. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

