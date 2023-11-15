Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 769,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

