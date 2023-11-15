Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.20 EPS.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VREX. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

