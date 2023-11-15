Veritable L.P. Buys 3,340 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

