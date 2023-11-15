Veritable L.P. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1,096.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 87,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

