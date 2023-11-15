Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 99.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 445.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

