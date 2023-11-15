Veritable L.P. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 325,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,117,000 after buying an additional 73,092 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 329,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,273,000 after buying an additional 205,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $338.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.16 and a 200-day moving average of $326.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.