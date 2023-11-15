Veritable L.P. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $282.97 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $216.55 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

