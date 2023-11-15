Veritable L.P. Has $6.91 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 5.5 %

BAC opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

