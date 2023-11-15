Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $403.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

