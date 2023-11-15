Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

