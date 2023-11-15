Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 55,613 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $261.17 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.46 and a 200 day moving average of $233.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.