Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 4,987 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 995.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MDT stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
