Vestor Capital LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 532,330 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 399,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $291.62 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

