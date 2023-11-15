Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Half Sky Capital UK Ltd

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441,322 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 5.5% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Vipshop worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 97.9% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 101.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,932,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after buying an additional 972,490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 345,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 1,249,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.