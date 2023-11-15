Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 1,905,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

