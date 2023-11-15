Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 70,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 305,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $72,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $6,044,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 968,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

