Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by King Wealth

King Wealth lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.4% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE V traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.52. The company had a trading volume of 521,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.32 and a 200 day moving average of $235.83.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on V. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

