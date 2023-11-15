Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Vivani Medical Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VANI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,479. The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.55. Vivani Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gregg Williams bought 100,565 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 482,583 shares in the company, valued at $482,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 427,128 shares of company stock worth $418,649. 55.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Vivani Medical
Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.
