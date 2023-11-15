Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Vontier stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Vontier has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

