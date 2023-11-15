Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1,047.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,422 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Warrior Met Coal worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 21,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,768. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

