WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 7.8%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.98 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 442,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 940,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.37 million, a PE ratio of -434.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

