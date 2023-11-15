Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,876,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $976,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

