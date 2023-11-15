Western Capital Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Western Capital Resources Stock Performance
WCRS stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Western Capital Resources has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
About Western Capital Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Capital Resources
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.