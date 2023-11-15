Western Capital Resources, Inc. (WCRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Western Capital Resources Price Performance
WCRS remained flat at $4.75 on Wednesday. Western Capital Resources has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.
About Western Capital Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Capital Resources
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.