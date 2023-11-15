Western Capital Resources, Inc. (WCRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Western Capital Resources Price Performance

WCRS remained flat at $4.75 on Wednesday. Western Capital Resources has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

