Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.62. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.