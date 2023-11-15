WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

