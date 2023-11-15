Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 10,493 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $144.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

