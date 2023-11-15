Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

CGDV stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

