Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.