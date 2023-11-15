Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,733 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

