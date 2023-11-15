Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $445.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

