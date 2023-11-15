Wintrust Investments LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $306.63 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $306.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.