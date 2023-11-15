Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 212,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,203,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 357,052 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

KMI stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

