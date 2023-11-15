Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 9,448 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.