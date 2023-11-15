Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

Woodward Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.