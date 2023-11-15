Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $123.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.91.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

