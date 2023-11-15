XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

See Also

