YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. 140,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,983. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

