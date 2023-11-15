YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $693.77. 74,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

