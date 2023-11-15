YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,238.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 207.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

