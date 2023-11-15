YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.17. 415,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

