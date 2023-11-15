YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.42. The stock had a trading volume of 311,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,778. The company has a market cap of $196.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.