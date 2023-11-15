YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. 432,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,794. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

