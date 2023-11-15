YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

