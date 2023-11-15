YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,226. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

