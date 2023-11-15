YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.83. 1,020,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,765. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.