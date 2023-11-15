YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.76. 2,896,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,296,273. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $338.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.02. The company has a market cap of $857.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

