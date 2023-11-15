YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.64. 235,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

