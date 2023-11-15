YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $452.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $349.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.